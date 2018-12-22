Christmas teaches lesson of unity, peace: Fayazul Hassan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that Christian community had played a pivotal role in Pakistan Movement and their festival teaches the lesson of unity, peace and love.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas by Alhamra Arts Council, Fayazul Hassan Chohan assured that the minorities’ festivals would be fully safeguarded and protected like Muslims’ festivals.

According to a statement released from the ministry, the information minister along with Lahore Arts Council executive director cut cake and congratulated the Christian employees on the eve of Christmas. The executive director Lahore Arts Council informed that Christian employees working in Alhamra Arts Council have been disbursed with salary in advance and Eidi.

Later, Fayazul Hassan attended a Christmas event held by the University of Lahore and expressed gratitude to the management for inviting him on that event. The minister paid rich tribute to the university for rendering their valuable services in education and research.

He said that our Christian brothers have supported the PTI mission envisioned by Imran Khan who is striving for removing sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities.

Comments

comments