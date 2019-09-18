Chunian: Mobs surround police station in protest against children killing

KASUR: Angry protesters surrounded Chunian police station and DSP office after a dead body and remains of two bodies of missing children were found, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June with the latest, Faizan, 8, was disappeared on Monday night.

On Tuesday, police was informed about a body in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes.

A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

The traders association of Chunian had today given call for strike to protest against the incident.

Infuriated participants of the protest attacked the police station with sticks and pelted stones at the premises.

The protesters also burned tyres at roads and chanted slogans against police to express their anger and disappointment over the department’s failure in safe return of the missing children.

The area was deserted and business centres were closed to mourn killing of the children.

