CIA Police to arrest miscreants involved in recent violence

LAHORE: Punjab law enforcement authorities have prepared a strategy to arrest the miscreants involved in recent violence in the province, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CIA Police has been entrusted the task for arrest of the miscreants who caused disturbance to the normal life, sources said.

The CIA Police scrutinizing footage and videos to trace the miscreants involved in disturbance.

“Hundreds of unscrupulous elements involved in ugly incidents of violence went into hiding owing to fear of arrest,” sources said.

Federal cabinet on Thursday approved a ban on the religio-political party involved in disturbances under the anti-terrorism act.

The summary from the interior ministry has recommended a ban on the group owing to its violent activities in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief, which led to the killing of two policemen and injuries to around 500 others.

Police has registered cases against the miscreants involved in disturbances for rioting, arson, violence and other charges.

Countrywide protests erupted after the head of the religious party was taken into custody earlier this week.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed on April 14, announced that the government of Pakistan has decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference, said that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

