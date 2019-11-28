Circulation summary of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension approved

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has approved circulation summary of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure extension, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, a new summary regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was formulated by the Federal Government after the Supreme Court heard a case into the matter.

Sources said that the summary was sent to cabinet members through special messenger for their opinion on the matter. The summary has been sent to the President for approval, confirmed the sources.

The circulation summary was formulated in an emergency session under Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was himself present along with the senior cabinet members, legal team and former law minister Farogh Naseem.

Meanwhile, PM Khan has summoned a Parliamentary Party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday (today) at Parliament House.

The meeting will discuss the overall economic and political situation of the country, said sources.

COAS Bajwa’s Extension: SC to resume hearing today

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume hearing of the case related to the extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Thursday).

Read more: SC suspends notification of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Justice Khosa remarked that the amendment in Army Rule could not be applied to the rank of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the Army Chief is a commander which is a separate category.

Justice Khosa questioned Farogh Naseem for the time for the retirement of the Army Chief. Naseem answered that the tenure of COAS Bajwa will expire on Thursday’s 12:00 midnight.

