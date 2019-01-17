Citizen injured as Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A citizen got injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuiratta sector along Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

As per press release issued by the Army’s military wing, the Indian forces targeted civil population which resulted in injuries to a resident of Tain village, identified as, Muhammad Mushtaq.

The injured was shifted to a nearby medical facility, while Pakistan Army gave befitting response to the Indian aggression.

Earlier on January 7, the firing by the Indian troops in Bagsar sector of the LoC, left a 26-year- old citizen, Azeem, dead, while a woman got injured.

The Pakistan Army aggressively responded to the Indian mischief, the media wing of the military said, adding that the ceasefire violations along LoC by the neighboring state was on the increase yet again.

Read more: Indian COAS accepts ‘spying’ with quadcopters over LoC

Merely a week earlier, a woman was martyred and nine others sustained bullet wounds as a result of Indian troops’ firing across the LoC in Shahkot sector.

The ISPR said that a woman, Asia Bibi, was martyred while 9 civilians, including two women and three children got injured in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that a soldier of Pakistan Army was also martyred on Nov 8 as Indian forces started unprovoked shelling along the LoC.

Comments

comments