Only citizens allowed entry in Pakistan from Iran: border officials

CHAGAI: Only Pakistani citizens stuck up in Iran will be allowed entry in Pakistan, the border authorities at the Taftan border said in a statement, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The citizens of Iran and other countries will not be permitted entry in Pakistan from the border crossing, officials said.

Pakistan has temporarily closed all the five entry points at the border with Iran — Taftan, Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur and Washuk — as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Iran is struggling to contain the virus’ outbreak as the number of infected persons in the country rose to 388 cases and the tally of deaths rose to 38 on Friday — the highest outside China.

The border officials have also clarified that only Iranian citizens will be allowed to return their country from Pakistan.

Pakistani citizens returned from Iran last evening are being kept under quarantine, officials further said.

Taftan border between Iran and Pakistan was temporarily opened on Friday to allow entry of Pakistani citizens from Iran.

According to reports, around 250-300 Pakistanis stranded in Iran were allowed to return. Those returned included pilgrims among other Pakistani citizens, an official said.

Pakistan, on Wednesday, confirmed its first two cases of the new coronavirus. Both the patients had recently come back from Iran.

According to reports around 5,000 pilgrims are currently in Iran.

