One caught as citizens foil kidnapping bid in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Citizens on Sunday foiled a kidnapping attempt in Sialkot and managed to collared the suspect, ARY News reported.

As per details, an alleged kidnapper namely Owais was trying to kidnap a five-year-old girl, when citizens reached the spot.

Seeing the rescuer on the spot, the kidnapper fled from the scene. However residents of the area initiated search for the suspect with help of CCTV footage.

After hours of struggle, the residents managed to catch the kidnapper from Khawaja Safdar road and handed over to the police.

In September 2018, Police in Karachi arrested an alleged kidnapper for attempting to kidnap two girls within the precincts of Alfalah police station.

The arrested suspect, along with his two accomplices was trying to kidnap two girls aged eight and 11, when police reached at the spot and foiled the attempt.

The law enforcement agency officers arrested one of the suspected kidnappers while two others managed to flee.

Police say that arrested suspect named Gulsher was investigated for his involvement in kidnapping and other crimes.

