Unique idea: Citizens plant tree in pothole to get attention of municipality

With the authorities not bothering to fill the potholes, the fed up citizens from a Melbourne suburb have planted a tree in the pothole to get their road fixed by the municipality body.

Residents of Diamond Creek have been facing a lot of problems because of an uncovered pothole right in the middle of the road. As per the locals, the hole has damaged several vehicles and poses a risk for children.

Fed up with the local council’s inaction, residents of the area come up with a unique idea as they have planted a tree in the pothole to send an emotional message to the local council.

The photo went viral on social media after it was shared on Facebook. The residents were praised by many netizens for their cheeky idea.

The image of the plant in the pothole was also posted on the Facebook page of Channel 9.

A user wrote, “Definitely genius. Cement in some curbing and a park bench, just for good measure.”

“This is in my local area – Local Council says its a VicRoads issue, VicRoads says its Metro Trains issue, Metro says its not…” wrote a resident of Diamond Creek on social media.

