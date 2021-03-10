City authority seeks cancellation of leased plots along storm water drains

KARACHI: The city’s land and anti-encroachment department has demanded cancellation of lease to the plots alongside the storm water drains, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the Director General Katchi Abadis and DG Karachi Development Authority (KDA), the anti-encroachment department has demanded cancellation of lease agreements of the plots adjacent to Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah.

The leased plots are main hurdle in implementation of expansion projects of the storm water drains, the letter read. “The work on these projects can be continued unhindered after cancellation of leased plots.”

The expansion work of the storm water drains being implemented on the orders of the Supreme Court, according to the letter.

Karachi’s drainage system is being remodeled following devastating rains past monsoon in the city due to choking of rain drains and major nullahs.

Secretary local bodies recently convened a session on starting development and remodeling works on Orangi Town nullah as well after Mehmoodabad and Gujjar nullahs remodeling plans.

The session also attended by the city commissioner, and other city officials discussed the drainage remodeling study prepared by NED University department.

The experts put forward their recommendations concluded the rain drains and stormwater drainage are being restored on their original shape for which the structures flanked by nullahs in encroachment and their choking will be cleared.

Secretary local government said the government seriously taking into account the need for restoring these drains and nullahs to avoid similar incident in monsoons.

Long term and well-coordinated strategies are being worked out so to ensure nullah infrastructure and their channels remain the same, he said.

Comments

comments