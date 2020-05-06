Civil Hospital doctor suspended over misjudgment in Dr Furqan’s case  

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday suspended medical officer at the Civil Hospital Karachi Dr Jagdesh over alleged misjudgment while treating Dr Furqan, who later died due to non-availability of ventilator, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the provincial health ministry, the medical officer was suspended from his duties after preliminary probe into the death of Dr Furqan from coronavirus found him guilty of committing negligence while performing his duties.

However, it said that Dr Jagdesh would continue to receive all allowances during the suspension period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government ordered an inquiry into the death of a doctor in Karachi after it was alleged that he was denied ventilator facility at the government facilities treating COVID-19 patients.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) General Secretary Dr Qaisar Sajjad on Tuesday demanded of the Sindh government to conduct an inquiry into the death of Dr Furqan, who allegedly died after denied ventilator facility at Karachi hospitals while suffering from coronavirus.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, Dr Qaisar Sajjad said that he talked to the Indus Hospital administration and they informed him that there were ventilators available in the hospital.

“Nobody knows where to take a coronavirus patient,” he said adding that even a general physician does not know where to refer the virus patient in the city.

He said that they had recommended the Sindh government to dedicate ambulances for the purpose who should have details of the hospitals where the virus patients are treated.

“It should be directed to the hospitals not to refuse a doctor or his family member suffering from the coronavirus from treatment,” the PMA general secretary said while demanding a five percent quota for the frontline workers in the hospitals.

There should be a place for these workers and their families to get treatment in case they suffer from the Covid-19, Dr Qaisar Sajjad said.

