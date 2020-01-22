Civil judge booked for allegedly raping girl at magistrate’s chambers

SEHWAN SHARIF: Local police department has filed a case against a judicial magistrate Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto who is accused of raping a girl at the judge’s chambers in Sehwan Sharif’s court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sehwan police department registered a case under Section 376 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code over the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Sehwan Mazhar Naich which nominated the judicial magistrate Imtiaz Bhutto for allegedly raping Salma Brohi who arrived in the court to seek justice.

Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto was nominated in the case over orders of higher authorities after a police officer, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Sehwar Bashir Konharu recorded the statement of Salma Brohi at Larkana’s Darul Aman yesterday. The police officer had reported the higher officials after recording her statement which led to orders for registration of a case against the judicial magistrate.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended the judicial magistrate posted in Sehwan over violation of code of conduct after receiving a complaint of Brohi.

According to reports, the girl and her husband had appeared in the court on January 13 over facing resistance from the family over their marriage by choice. The girl in her statement to police said the magistrate called her inside her chambers and sent all staff members and police officers out of the room, later, he raped her.

Sources said the girl was shifted to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences (SASIMS) for medical examination where the initial report confirmed she was rape.

