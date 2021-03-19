CJCSC General Nadeem, Iraqi leadership discuss regional peace

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza who is on an official visit to Iraq held talks with Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori, Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meetings discussed matters related to mutual interest, security, defence cooperation and regional situation, said the army’s public relations wing.

Last month, Iraqi Defence Minister Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa had said Pakistan acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism. The Army chief also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields.

