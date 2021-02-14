Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Sunday witnessed the conduct of the Maritime Counter-Terrorism demonstration as part of Naval Exercise AMAN-21, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, CJCSC lauded the professionalism of participants and appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner.

CJCSC said the exercise would promote regional cooperation & stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain, the ISPR added.

“AMAN 2021 successfully exhibits efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability,” the ISPR quoted CJCSC as saying.

Chairman JCSC also witnessed an International Band Display by Navies from different countries. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was called on by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force Col HishamKhaleel Mubarak Aljarrah, Commander Djibouti Coast Guard Col Waiss Omar Bogoreh, Deputy Chief of Russian Navy HQ Rear Admiral Oleg Apishev, Flag Officer Commanding Sri Lankan Fleet Rear Admiral YMGB Jayathilake and Deputy Commander US NAVCENT Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw.

In addition, Chief of the Naval Staff was also called on byDeputy Commander RSNF Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Ahmed Bin Mohammad, Commander Brazilian Surface Fleet Rear Admiral RogerioDa Rocha, in separate meetings.

Matters of defence collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed during the interactions. The Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 21 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security.

An impressive International Bands Display was presented by bands of the participating countries of AMAN 21, aiming to connect the countries through cultural legacies. The military bands from Sri Lanka, Tri-Services of Pakistan, Sindh Rangers and Coast Guard played traditional and military tunes. The fascinating melodies were appreciated by the audience.

Besides, an enthralling special Rifle Drill by Pak Marine was also a part of the event displaying excellent performance of spins and expert maneuvers.

Additionally, the counter-terrorism demonstration was another forceful display of strength and specialized skills by Special Operations Forces to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 40 countries are participating with Ships, Aircraft, Special Operations Forces / Maritime Teams and observers in 7th edition of exercise being held in Pakistan (North Arabian Sea) from 11 to 16 February 2021.

AMAN is a major multinational exercise, organised by Pakistan Navy, every two years since 2007 aimed at practicing operational drills and manoeuvres countering nontraditional threats and improving upon joint operations at sea through effective Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) with focus on enhancing operational skills and interoperability in a diverse maritime environment.

