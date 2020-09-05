CJCSC Gen Nadeem, Russian counterpart discuss military cooperation    

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Saturday met with his Russian counterpart General Valery V. Gerasimov in Moscow, ARY News reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The Russian general lauded the achievements of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism, said ISPR.

The CJCSC is on two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum, the military’ media wing said and added that he will also attend closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games – 2020’ at Moscow.

Read More: Pakistan, Russia agree on joint efforts for ensuring regional peace

Earlier on January 9, Pakistan and Russia had agreed for joint efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had telephoned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discussed issues pertaining to soaring tensions in the Middle East and the overall situation in the region.

Comments

comments