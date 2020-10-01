CJP Gulzar Ahmed encourages Balochistan people to file petitions on grievances

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, addressing a dinner ceremony in his honor on Thursday, stressed that the budget allocated for Balochistan province should be spent on it as well, ARY News reported.

The Balochistan Bar Council organized a dinner for CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed which was also attended by Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan. Justice Gulzar advised the Balochistan people to file petitions on their grievances as he reassured them of fair redressal on their petitions.

He said that the development works and budget must translate to real-time delivery on the promises made to people. He said that it was one of his plans to frequently visit Quetta during his tenure as the chief justice.

Justice Gulzar noted that it is time the judiciary uses its constitutional rights to address people’s issues and stressed that the judiciary and executive must discharge their duties within their lawful purview.

He said that throughout his week-long visit in Quetta he consistently heard cases queued and asserted that the judiciary is independent and at liberty.

Addressing the bar council members and guests, he said that the law and order situation across the country is similar and hoped that the peace would be restored in the province.

In his speech, the CJP said that the Supreme Court will soon make sure that Balochistan is assigned an additional attorney general. He concluded that the institutions that are violating their authorities must be dealt with law.

