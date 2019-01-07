ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) for not constructing even a single road in Balakot after the deadly earthquake in 2005, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu notice pertaining to alleged embezzlement in the grants and donations meant for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake survivors.

During the hearing, Justice Nisar said the government failed to initiate rehabilitation work in the city. “People in Balakot are still living under temporary homes even after 12 years of the earthquake. Someone in the government should work with honesty.”

Taking a jibe at the ERRA administrator, the chief justice said they merely pocket their salaries and roam in two vehicles provided by the government. “90 percent of the area was in possession of ERRA, but no work has been done so far. Attempts were made to trick the judiciary with statistics.”

The CJP further stated that problems will arise if ERRA continues to encroach public land. “National Highway Authority made off with 10 million dollars [that were to be spent on quake-hit areas]. “If bureaucracy cannot work, they should go home.”

In the last hearing, the court had sought a 11-year performance report of the ERRA and questioned the why funds reserved for earthquake-hit areas were transferred to the Benazir Income Support Programme and Multan Metro.

“Neither hospitals or schools were built nor the new Balakot city. The survivors are still living in tents and camps in the worst conditions,” he lamented.

