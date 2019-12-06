Clampdown in Indian occupied Kashmir enters 124th day

SRINAGAR: The military lockdown and clampdown on communication has entered 124th day on Friday (today) in the Indian occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Restrictions under section 144 remain enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops. Over eight million residents of the Valley are particularly bearing the brunt of the lockdown.

Internet services, prepaid mobile phones and SMS remain snapped in the occupied territory. The continued absence of Internet service has cut off people not only from their surroundings but also from the world. It has also badly affected businesses, education of students and working of journalists.

The people of the occupied Kashmir are continuously being denied to perform Friday prayers.

People in the besieged Valley continue to observe civil disobedience to show their resistance to the August 5 illegal moves adopted by the Indian government in IOK.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp accounts belonging to Kashmiris expired this week for remaining inactive for over 120 days due to the continued ban on internet services in the Valley.

The accounts expired due to a policy of Facebook, which owns the messaging platform. Under the said policy, Whatsapp accounts which remain inactive for 120 days are deleted, automatically.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the deletion of WhatsApp accounts of the Kashmiris was indeed due to the aforementioned policy.

