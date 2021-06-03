Clan chief, two others produced in ATC in policemen killing case

SHIKARPUR: Teghani clan chieftain and two others nominated in policemen’s killing were produced before an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Tribal chief Tegho Khan Teghani, Imran Teghani and Abdul Fatah were produced before the ATC today.

Three accused have been nominated in sheltering and facilitating bandits in the area.

Fifty-six persons have been nominated in the killing case of policemen, the FIR of which was registered at Napurkot police station. Among 56 booked in the case, three have been arrested so far, while 53 others have been at large.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Kandhkot had earlier granted nine days physical remand of Tegho Khan Teghani to police.

Tegho Khan Teghani was arrested in Karachi after an attack on police in Shikarpur in which two policemen were martyred.

The police arrested Teghani from his residence in Karachi recently after an encounter in Shikarpur’s katcha area in which police killed eight dacoits, while two policemen were also martyred in the incident.

He was arrested in a police raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar along with his two sons.

Teghani was involved in several attacks on police in upper Sindh, officials claimed.

AIG Police Sukkur Range Kamran Fazal in a review of the police operation against bandits in Katcha area directed for boosting the police action, a police spokesperson said.

SSP Kashmore district briefed the AIG on the anti-bandit drive. The top police official also inspected security at Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge, according to the spokesperson.

AIG Sukkur directed for a coordinated effort to get rid of bandit gangs from the katcha area for improvement of the law and order.

