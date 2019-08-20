‘Clean & Green Pakistan’: 2.5mln polythene bags confiscated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Special teams constituted by the Ministry of Environment have conducted raids in different areas of the federal capital and confiscated 2.5 million polythene bags during the operation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, polythene bags have been completely banned in Islamabad since 14th August.

The special teams are visiting different areas of Islamabad on a daily basis and check shops and stores regarding polythene bags.

The ban on the use of polythene bags in the federal capital entails a permanent halt of its manufacturing, trading and sale. The Ministry of Climate Change has introduced alternate cotton bags in the place of plastic bags.

The Sindh government has also announced plans to make the province a plastic bag-free by October 2019.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also said that the approval to ban plastic bags in the province will be accorded in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Comments

comments