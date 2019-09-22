 ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive to restore its past glory: CM Murad  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the aim of ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive was to restore the past glory and beauty of the city.

Talking to journalists, CM Murad said that the drive will continue for the entire month vigorously and people of city will witness the difference, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister along with his cabinet members visited various parts of the city today in connection with the drive.

Earlier on September 17, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed all the deputy commissioners of the city to start a month-long special campaign from September 21 to clean Karachi’.

Talking to the media after the launching ceremony of Sindh Strategic Sector Plan (2016-2016) developed by Sindh Local Government & Public Health engineering department here at a local hotel, he had said he had held a meeting with the commissioner and his deputy commissioners of Karachi and relevant provincial ministers to work out a detailed strategy to launch a cleanliness campaign.

“We decided to collect data about where and how much garbage has piled up at different locations across the city,” he had said.

