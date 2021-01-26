A hard-working cleaner in New York, Rosa, who lost her job last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, has been gifted luxury penthouse apartment by the residents of the building.

The cleaner was reportedly working at the luxury high-rise building in New York for the past 20 years and facing severe financial issues after losing her job last year which forced her to live with her sister.

After noticing her financial problems, the residents of the building decided to provide comfort to her and gifted a two-year lease on a penthouse apartment.

The emotional video shared on Reddit showed her visiting the apartment and thinking she needs to clean it. Later, she burst into tears after being told it is her apartment.

The real estate agents had shown her around the penthouse after she entered it while holding a bucket and other cleaning tools.

“The people that live here have been telling me a lot about your contributions to this building and a lot of people here in this building are a big fan of you,” one of the agents is heard saying in the video.

Later, she was told that the apartment belongs to her which made her broke down in tears.

The makers of the video said that everyone loves her, so they decided to give back to the woman who gives so much to everyone. They added she has no idea she’s about to get the penthouse.

