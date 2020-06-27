Clear photos emerge of UFO hovering in forest at daytime

An alien hunter has been left spell bound by photos showing an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) hovering over a forest as the best seen in almost 40 years.

The spinning-top-shaped UFO was spotted by a local man riding his bike in a remote area near the village of Jastrowo,Warsaw in Poland.

Philip Mantle, formerly Director of Investigations for the British UFO Research Association has been left awestruck by the sighting whereas Jason Gleave, a photo expert, has scrutinised the pictures and called them 100% genuine.

The witness took pictures of the scene before rushing home an emotional wreck, to his amazement, he had captured the UFO on five different occasions.

The pictures were sent to Polish ufologist and journalist Robert Bernatowicz who brought Philip Mantle and Jason Gleave to probe the matter further, the three individuals claim that they have no doubt on the authenticity of the photos, while the person who took them has refused to disclose their identity.

