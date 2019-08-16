Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said an electric vehicle policy has been formulated to give a new direction to the transport sector.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the policy will be presented before the next cabinet meeting for approval, Radio Pakistan reported.

Aslam said thirty percent of the vehicles will go electric by 2030 under this policy.

The special assistant said that a special economic zone will be established where electric rickshaws, cars and buses will be manufactured. “This will also create immense job opportunities for our youth.”

Giving a briefing about the main projects of his ministry, the adviser said Rs7.50 billion have been allocated this year for the 10 billion tree plantation project. He said the total cost of this project will be about Rs425 billion.

He added that the project will also create hundreds of thousands of jobs for the youth and take the country towards a green economy.

The adviser said one billion tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proved to be a complete success and received worldwide endorsements.

About banning plastic bags in the federal capital, he said its enforcement campaign will be launched in the next few days to ensure its implementation. “We want to make Pakistan plastic-free,” Aslam said.

