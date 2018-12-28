Climate Minister Zartaj seeks long term planning to cope natural disasters

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has urged to devise long-term policies to counter natural disasters.

Speaking at the National Conference on Climate Change at Bahria University in Islamabad on Thursday, she said all academic institutions of Pakistan must join hands to make Pakistan a progressive country.

Zartaj Gul said as the country was facing natural disasters from several years and acknowledged the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who understands these issues and already working on it.

She said the present government is committed to bring change in the behavior of people through communication in their native languages to address environmental issues.

The climate minister urged the international community to address those issues on priority as global warming was not the problem of individual country.

She said added that Pakistan was not in one of those countries that had big contributions in emission but affecting badly.

Zartaj Gul said those criticising billion tree tsunami project were now acknowledging the benefits of this drive.

