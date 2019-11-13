Cloudy weather, isolated rainfall predicted for most of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday (today), while rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in some districts of Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the weather department.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) a westerly wave is affecting lower parts of the country and likely to affect central and upper parts from tonight.

Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Umarkot districts of Sindh are expected to receive rain-wind or thunderstorm at isolated places today and at Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Umarkot on Thursday (tomorrow).

The met office had earlier informed that a slow moving deep westerly wave is present along northwest Balochistan and likely to affect most central and southern parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that a westerly wave will enter in Balochistan from Iran and predicted light rainfall in Karachi on the night between November 14 and 15. The rainy spell will likely to continue till November 16, which will push the mercury further down to a frosty weather in the city.

Light snowfall over mountains and rainfall is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan region during the period.

After snowfall Gilgit-Baltistan region has been in the grip of severe cold, yesterday temperature in Babusar Top dropped to -08°C, and Fairy Meadows to -07°C, while -04°C recorded at Astore, -03°C at Gupis and -02°C at Hunza, according to the weather report.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country yesterday while severe cold in northern areas. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Quetta district and Kashmir.

Today’s Recorded Lowest Minimum Temperatures today recorded at Gupis -03°Celsius, Astore, Skardu -01°C, Bagrot and Kalat 0°C.

Comments

comments