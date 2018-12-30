CM Buzdar announces projects worth Rs7bn for Bahawalpur  

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Sunday announced different mega projects worth Rs7 billion for three districts, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Bahawalpur, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar announced to provide additional funds of Rs69 million for the extending project of water supply pipeline in Cholistan desert, including water supply pipeline from Kudwala to Banna Post in Cholistan.

He said that an additional ring road will soon be completed in Bahawalpur City and for this purpose ten million rupees will be released.

The Punjab chief minister approved an additional amount of Rs120 million for establishment of cadet college in Khanpur and Rs210 million for the completion of sewerage scheme in Chistian.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, during maiden visit to his home district since assuming the office, h announced scores of development projects worth billions of rupees for Taunsa and adjacent areas on November 18.

According to a statement released form his office, CM Usman Buzdar inaugurated dialysis unit at THQ Taunsa and the Urban Bus Service. He laid foundation stone of Boys Degree College Shadan Lund, two-way Indus Highway, a police station and the buildings of Tehsil Complex.

