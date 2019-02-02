CM Buzdar approves shifting of Nawaz from jail to hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved a request for shifting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhptat Jail on advice of a medical board formed to examine health of the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, ARY News reported.

A notification elucidating the CM’s orders was issued by the Punjab Home Department. According to the notification, Sharif’s medical tests will be conducted at the Services Hospital. He will be moved to the hospital today (Saturday).

The decision was taken keeping in view the health condition of Nawaz Sharif. According to his medical report, Nawaz Sharif is facing serious health issues and he requires necessary treatment at the hospital.

The medical board had sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.

The orders have been issued to beef up the security arrangements at the hospital before the arrival of the PML-N supremo.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to reports, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif’s family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat after he was convicted by an accountability court in the Al-Aziza Steel Mills case.

