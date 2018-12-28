CM Buzdar reaches Bahawalpur to chair cabinet’s meeting tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has reached Bahawalpur on a three days visit, where he will hold Punjab cabinet’s meeting tomorrow, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details of his Bahawalpur’s visit, CM Buzdar will preside a meeting of the cabinet tomorrow, while also scheduled to hold important meetings.

Earlier he was presented guard of honour by the police at Airport, upon his arrival in the area.

Meetings of the Punjab cabinet will be called on in different divisions of the province in future, said officials well informed to the development.

Lauding the performance of his cabinet, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday (December 23) credited his whole team for attaining the 100-day plan successfully.

Talking to different delegations, who called on him at his office, CM Usman Buzdar had said that due to the hard work of his team, the province is put on the right track.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that for the first time revolutionary project of shelter house for homeless people has been started.

Shelter house is a plan to save people from the harsh weather, the CM said and added that the construction of shelter house buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi will be completed soon, while the other places will be constructed gradually.

