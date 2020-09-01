CM Buzdar chairs meeting on small dams construction in Koh-e-Suleman

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar consider over construction of small dams for water conservation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The chief minister approved for starting initial work on four small dams in Koh-e-Suleman for conservation of the water of hill torrents.

Construction of small dams to conserve water is the need of time and the government of Punjab mulling over various options for small dams schemes, Chief Minister Buzdar said.

“Hundreds of thousands cusecs previous water at hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman goes in vain without utilization,” chief minister said.

Building of small dams is necessary to conserve and properly utilize the water, he further said.

Construction of small dams will also provide clean drinking water to the backward areas, he said.

“A technical study has been initiated for construction of four small dams in the first phase,” Buzdar said.

Earlier, provincial Secretary Irrigation briefed the chief minister about key matters with regard to construction of small dams.

