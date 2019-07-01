CM Buzdar deploys Dolphin force in Murree for tourists’ security

LAHORE: Taking notice of increasing crime and misbehaviour with the tourists in Murree, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has deployed Dolphin Force in the area in order to ensure the safety of citizens and tourists.

Recently, the videos of tourists being harassed by local traders in Murree had gone viral on the various platforms of social media.

Not only the force will take prompt action against criminals, but will also help the administration in controlling traffic problems.

Soon after the deployment, the personnel of the Dolphin Force has started patrolling in the area.

The CM said that a comprehensive plan to be set up and executed in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree. It will not only facilitate tourists but also address miseries of citizens, he added.

He said that the shortage of parking area is a chronic issue of Murree and directed further to devise a permanent solution for it as he will not tolerate any complaint by tourists in this regard.

Read more: ‘Boycott Murree’ campaign gains momentum after videos of tourists’ harassment go viral

Sign-boards for parking and notified fee to be installed at prominent places, he said.

The CM said that the administration should take measures to bring fares at justified level by having a liaison with hotel owners. Likewise, the finest manners and behaviour would be adopted before tourists and strict action would be taken against those involved in misbehaviour.

