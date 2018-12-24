CM Buzdar felicitates Christian community on Christmas

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday congratulated the Christian community on their holy festival of Christmas.

According to a statement released from his house, the chief minister said that birthday of Jesus Christ is sacred occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims adding that it provides an opportunity to promote mutual love, affection and bilateral relations.

Usman Buzdar said that in line with the injunctions of Islam, respect and honor of all the Prophets of Allah Almighty is our religious obligation and faith on all the prophets is an integral part of Islam. Promotion of brotherhood, tolerance, harmony and love and affection is the essence of the teachings of Jesus Christ, he added.

The chief minister said that role of Christian community in national development, service of ailing humanity as well as promotion of education along with their patriotism are beyond any doubt and added that it is sanguine that Christian community is playing an active role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that all the religious communities, under the constitution, have complete freedom to live their lives according to their faiths in the country.

“On this holy occasion, the whole nation should also make a commitment to play an active role for the betterment of the country,” he concluded.

Comments

comments