CM Buzdar inaugurates 115 land record centers across Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated 115 land record centers at the ‘Qanoongoi’ level to facilitate the masses.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Lahore, he termed it a historical step towards the provision of land record services in the province.

The Punjab Chief Minister also inaugurated Satellite Land Record Centers and twenty Mobile Land Centers.

In July, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had made all preparations to launch mobile land record centers across the province.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said that the government will launch 20 mobile “Arazi” centers for the far-flung areas of the province in the first phase.

He said these mobile land record centers will facilitate citizens to avail of various services at their doorsteps. The Chief Minister said these services include the issuance of fard (the ownership document) and the mutation of property.

He said the mobile Arazi centers have been linked with other Arazi centers in Punjab.

