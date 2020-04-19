CM Buzdar visits different areas of Lahore to review lockdown situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday night visited various areas of Lahore without protocol to review the lockdown situation amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

As per details, Usman Buzdar himself drove the car and visited several areas in Lahore without protocol. He also expressed anger over heavy traffic on the roads despite coronavirus lockdown.

CM Punjab paid tribute to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for ensuring the lockdown across the province.

The CM said that the people should take care of themselves and their loved ones from the deadly virus by staying at their houses.

“Punjab govt fully stands with nation in these difficult times and taking all measures to save the lives of people, from the coronavirus” he added.

Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar lauded paramedical staff for their role in fighting against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Addressing media persons in Rawalpindi on Sunday, he paid rich tribute to doctors and medical crew working in hospitals to look after corona-infected patients and said that the nation will never forget the services rendered by them.

He said the protection of medical staff in war against COVID-19 is the top priority of the government.

Comments

comments