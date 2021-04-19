CM Buzdar terms law and order situation in Punjab satisfactory

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has termed the law and order situation of the province satisfactory, ARY News reported on Monday.

In his statement, the Punjab CM said that police, Rangers and all other agencies are performing their duties effectively. The law and order situation in Punjab is satisfactory except for one place in Lahore where some elements have blocked the road, he maintained.

Buzdar appealed to the public not to pay heed to reports from social media and other unverified media and added that responsible government sources were keeping the people informed about the overall law and order situation in the province.

Usman Bazdar said that I assure the people of Punjab that protection of life and property of the citizens and rule of law are among the duties of the government and it is being carried out effectively.

Read more: First round of talks with banned TLP remained productive: Sheikh Rasheed

He ensured the people of the province that government will protect their lives and properties at any cost.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the first round of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained productive.

