LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday approved construction of shelter homes in all divisional headquarters of the province in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development in Lahore today and approved several development projects.

The meeting approved the construction of shelter homes in all divisional headquarters of the province in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

It also accorded approval for the inclusion of the project of construction of a new hospital in Lahore in the Annual Development Program.

The Chief Minister accorded in-principle approval for the construction of Emergency and OPD Blocks at Teaching Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan at a cost of two billion rupees.

He also approved the rehabilitation and construction of four major roads of Faisalabad under the Faisalabad Development Package.

The meeting accorded approval to the schemes of the provision of clean drinking water to the people of the area of Wahuwa under the Wahuwa Development Package.

Release of funds required for holding 16th Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 and Thal Desert Rally 2020 was also approved.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab chief minister said that the general hospital would be constructed in Lahore after gap of 30-years. He further said that health facilities were not provided to Punjab people in the past as the health sector was completely ignored by previous governments.

Every citizen in Punjab will get a health insurance card by the end of 2021, announced the chief minister Buzdar.

