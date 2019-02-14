CM Buzdar directs police to ensure complete ban on kite flying

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed police and the provincial administration to ensure complete ban on kite flying.

CM Usman Buzdar asked to take all possible steps to stop kite flying in Lahore and other cities specially on holidays to avoid human loss.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister directed the police and administration to ensure ban on kite flying at every cost and to take strict and indiscriminate action against the violators

CM Buzdar also appealed to the parents to stop their children from kite flying and also educate them about the importance of human lives.

He asked that the police and administration to jointly adopt a foolproof strategy to stop kite flying in their areas.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Khan Buzdar, on January 22, had taken notice of the various incidents that occurred due to kite flying in various cities of the province.



Seeking report from the police high-ups in this respect, he had directed them to take stern action against the violators of the ban.

