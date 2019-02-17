LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday is chairing a meeting to review steps being taken to eliminate polio virus from the province, ARY News reported.

The meeting was called on after detection of a polio case in Lahore few days back.

The health minister, prime minister’s focal person on polio, chief secretary, officials of the health department and others are in attendance.

It is pertinent to mention here that, a case of polio was detected in an eight-month-old boy in Lahore’s Shalimar Town area.

Babar Atta, the prime minister’s focal person for polio eradication, a total of four cases of polio had been reported in the ongoing year.

Read More: Two more polio cases reported from Hangu, Lahore

Atta said the Punjab government’s health minister had been informed about new polio case.

While announcing to soon pay a visit to Punjab, he said the teams would investigate the root causes of new cases of the crippling disease. Any official in the anti-polio teams found responsible will face strict action, he added.

The surge in the number of polio cases has set the alarm bells ringing as Pakistan is on the verge of eradicating the crippling disease that has paralysed hundreds of children in the country.

