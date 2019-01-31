CM Buzdar refuses to form judicial commission on Sahiwal incident   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday refused to form a judicial commission on Sahiwal incident.

Talking to journalists after one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said that investigations were being carried out by a joint investigation team transparently into the Sahiwal incident and added that on this stage, formation of the a judicial commission was not needed.

He said that they had taken action against the five suspected CTD personnel and added that two high officials were also suspended in connection with the tragic incident.

The chief minister vowed to take action against every individual involved in the Sahiwal incident and added that he will take briefing over the issue after two days from the officials.

The chief minister said that they would give compensation money worth Rs20 million to the affected family.

Read More: CTD officials deny firing gunshots at Sahiwal family

Earlier, apprehended Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Sahiwal shootout case on Thursday denied firing shots at Khalil and members of his family who were travelling in a car driven by an alleged terrorist.

In their statement to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident, the CTD personnel claimed that neither did they open fire at the Sahiwal family nor did anyone give them directives to do so.

