CM Buzdar removes assistant commissioner over flour crisis in Jaranwala

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday conducted raids at various sale points of flour in Jaranwala.

Upon the complaints of local people about shortage of flour stock, CM Buzdar took an action and suspended officials of provincial food department besides making an assistant commissioner as OSD.

Later, talking to newsmen, the chief Minister said there is adequate stock of flour with the Punjab government and flour is available at all sale points on the official fixed prices, Radio Pakistan reported.

He directed the officials concerned to increase number of sale points in the city to ensure provision of flour to the citizen at the official rates.

CM Buzdar also visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients.

Read More: Firdous says negative propaganda being made regarding flour prices

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, had said some elements have continued negative propaganda regarding flour prices and supplies.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Sialkot today, had said she had been given the task to deal with the matter related to the artificial crisis of flour in Punjab. She was of the view that it is necessary to stop negative propaganda. Sindh government had not purchased wheat on time.

Comments

comments