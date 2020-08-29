Muharram processions: CM Buzdar reviews security arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against those involved in hate speeches, ARY News reported on Saturday.

CM Usman Buzdar reached Civil Secretariat and visited Control Room established to monitor Muharram procession and Majalis. He was briefed by additional chief secretary home about the steps taken to ensure law and order.

Speaking on the occasion, he added that troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers have been called in to ensure law and order during Muharram processions and added that processions are being monitored through CCTV cameras.

Ordering the strict action against hate speeches, CM Usman Buzdar urged implementation on the code of conduct, formulated with the ulemas.

In Lahore, the main procession of 9th Muharramul Haram was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura which after passing through different areas including Khaima-e-Saadat will finish at starting point in the evening.

The 9th of Muharram is being observed throughout the country on Saturday with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

