CM Buzdar urges strict SOPs implementation on Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed to strictly implement the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister in a statement has once again appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity and take precautionary measures while slaughtering the sacrificial animals.

He also warned that violation of SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha will not be tolerated.

“There is no room for negligence,” said Buzdar while directing relevant departments and institutions to ensure strict implementation of the coronavirus guidelines.

Read more: Follow SOPs, don’t throw caution to the winds on Eidul Azha, PM urges masses

“People should learn to live with the coronavirus as no one know how long the pandemic will last,” he added, urging people to maintain social distancing.

Earlier this week, while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for strict implementation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets to curb spread of coronavirus during Eidul Azha.

The cabinet that met with Premier Khan in the chair took stock of the country’s overall political and economic situation. It also deliberated upon the SOPs to mitigate the risk of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases during the upcoming Eid.

Comments

comments