CM Buzdar takes Punjab police to task over custodial deaths

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took note of recent deaths of suspects in police custody and ordered strict action against those responsible for such incidents, reported ARY News.

Expressing anger over incidents of custodial deaths, the chief minister directed the Punjab police chief to take stern departmental action against the police officers found responsible for deaths of accused in their custody.

He warned that the relevant superintendent of police (SP) will be held responsible if any such incident occurs in future.

An alleged ATM thief had died in Rahim Yar Khan while another suspect in Lahore lately, blowing the lid off extensive torture inflicted on arrested accused by police.

The ATM robber, who was identified as Salahuddin and arrested in Rahim Yar Khan, passed away while he was in police custody on Sunday.

He was reportedly suffering from a health condition and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he died.

The district police officer had ordered an inquiry into his death, the exact cause of which would be determined in a post-mortem.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

Comments

comments