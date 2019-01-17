CM Buzdar pays surprise visits to police station, hospital in Kahuta

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid surprise visits to Kahuta police station and Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ), ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Mr Buzdar, after reaching Rawalpindi from Multan, paid a surprise visit to Kahuta police station and inspected the complaint register and inquired about the problems of the confined over there.

On the occasion, he assured that shortage of staff will be soon removed.

Later, the chief minister also visited the THQ hospital of the area to see what kind of the services are being provided to the patients.

Taking stern notice of shortage of the medicine at the hospital, Usman Buzdar ordered to hold an inquiry into the matter and sent the same to his office within 48 hours.

He also ordered to hold an inquiry against CEO (health) and the deputy district health officer.

Mr Buzdar listened to problems of the masses, which gathered in large number upon his arrival in the hospital and directed concerned authorities for immediate redressal.

He expressed his displeasure over the bad condition of Kahuta Road and ordered to hold an inquiry about it. He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi should bring out facts within 48 hours and responsible persons should be identified as well.

