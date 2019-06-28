CM Jam Kamal expresses solidarity with Sanjrani

QUETTA: Expressing solidarity with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan here on Friday said that the chairman was performing his duties efficiently, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, CM Kamal hoped that Sadiq Sanjrani should not be ousted from his post and added that they would discuss the issue with the allied parties.

He said, “The Senate is a symbol of federation and the opposition wanted to bring change in it.” Responding to a question, the chief minister said that Pakistan was on a positive trajectory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that for the first time foreign investees coming to Pakistan due to the business friendly policies adopted by the incumbent government.

Read More: APC in agreement over constitutional removal of Senate chairman: Fazal

Earlier on June 26, the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) had saw disagreement and disarray among its ranks when the members reportedly had discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.

The Harbinger of the APC, Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman had took centre stage after the prolonged meeting and announced pointers agreed upon by the political parties involved.

The Maulana had said: “The Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 is declared anti-people and would be opposed in unison by all political parties attending today’s meeting.”

