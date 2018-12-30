CM KP orders action against ‘crystal meth’ business in province

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the officials concerned to take stern action against elements involved in business of ‘crystal meth’ across the province, ARY News reported.

This he said while chairing a meeting in Peshawar held here today.

“Progress underway for introduction of Narcotics Control Act in the province,” the CM KP was briefed during the meeting.

The concerned officials informed the participants of the meeting that the strict punishment has been proposed for drug-peddlers in the KP.

On the occasion, CM KP Mahmood Khan directed the officials to include stern punishments against ‘crystal meth’.

Excise department apprised the meeting that smart card system will be issued in place of registration book of vehicles in the province.

Earlier this month, State Minister of Interior Shehryar Afridi had said that a large of students in Islamabad are taking ‘crystal myth’ in the upcoming narcotics law.

“Score of students belonging to big schools of Islamabad use crystal meth, those involved in the business will be given exemplary punishment,” said the minister while addressing a presser in the federal capital today.

The minister also said that elements within the Anti-narcotics Force (ANF) and law enforcement found to be involved with drug sellers will not be spared.

Crystal methamphetamine, also called ice, is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

