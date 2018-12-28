CM KP inspects border fencing process at Torkham

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday visited Pak-Afghan Border at Torkham and inspected the border fencing process.

Expressing his satisfaction over border fencing process, CM KP said government is paying its heed to the matters related to the security in the country.

He said the provincial government is paying special attention to the promotion of tourism, industries and other sectors across the province.

Mahmood Khan said seventeen economic zones in different parts of the province will be established to boost trade and economic activities.

Border Management System

Pakistan border authorities enforced the border management system at Torkham point under which nobody being permitted to enter Pakistan via the border crossing without having legal passport and valid visa from 1st June,2016.

Security on border was tightened with deployment of additional contingents of the border forces to curb the illegal entry of foreign nationals into Pakistan territory.

The officials said that the border initiative is the part of national action plan aiming to protect border which will be in the favor of long-lasting peace in both countries.

The move comes as Pakistan tries to secure the border with Afghanistan known as the Durand Line. The border is notorious for the unhindered crossing of people from both sides without proper travel papers. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people cross the border daily without any check.

