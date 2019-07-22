‘Accomplished the given task’: CM KP on successful polls in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan congratulated the people of tribal districts for actively participating in the provincial assembly polls.

During a press conference on Monday, while highlighting the successful conduct of the elections, Khan said, “the task we were given, has been accomplished. He criticized those who had opposed the idea of the merger of tribal areas with KP and added that the peaceful polls are a slap on their faces.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the majority of seats in the polls, Khan boastfully mentioned.

Referring to candidates who contested independently for the election, despite being affiliated with the PTI, he lamented that these members inflicted harm to the party. “Action will be taken against them,” Khan assured.

As per unofficial results published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), independent candidates won six of the 16 general seats, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) grabbed three seats, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) clinched one seat each.

However, two major political parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to win even a single seat in the tribal areas.

Voters in the former tribal zones of Pakistan went to the polls on Saturday in the first provincial elections since the region lost the semi-autonomous status it had held since the British colonial era.

