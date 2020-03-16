CM KP talks to suspected coronavirus patient via-video call

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has said that the government and people are jointly struggling to prevent spread of coronavirus in the province.

Talking to a suspected coronavirus patient in quarantine center Dera Ismail Khan via Video call from Peshawar on Monday, he said government is committed to defeat this fatal disease.

The patient expressed stratification over the arrangements made for them in the quarantine center D.I.Khan.

The provincial government of KP on Friday had announced to close all the public and private educational institutes across the province for 15 days to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It was decided in the meeting to ban all public gatherings across the province. The cabinet also ordered the evacuation of students from hostels.

Read more: KP govt announces to close all educational institutions amid coronavirus fears

It has also decided to postpone official events across the province. In addition, festivals and prison visits have also been banned.

The cabinet meeting also decided to raise the issue of closure of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the federal government.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said the situation is under control and advised the masses not to worry just adopt precautionary measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus.

