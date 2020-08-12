CM Mahmood inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday launched anti-polio immunization campaign in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, a polio vaccination campaign will be carried out in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Overall 4.6 million children would be administered polio drops during the five days campaign, while 19 polio teams have been formed for the vaccination campaign.

Strict coronavirus SOPs would be followed during the anti-polio campaign as workers have been provided with adequate training for the purpose

On the occasion, KP chief minister said that overall 4.6 children would be administered polio drops during the five-days polio campaign in 21 districts of the province.

“KP government is fully committed to eradicating poliovirus from the province and all available resources are being used for this purpose,” he added.

On August 11, ARY News reported that the Federal government had decided to launch anti-polio immunization campaign in the country ahead of the month of Muharram from August 13 over security reasons.

Read More: Parents of 38,000 children refuse polio vaccination in Karachi

According to sources in the federal health ministry, the campaign would be launched in 130 districts of the country including parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Overall 34.4 million children would be administered polio drops during the campaign, they said adding 225,000 polio workers will take part in the drive.

The polio immunization drive would be launched in Punjab and Sindh province on August 15, covering 9.26 million children in 41 districts of Sindh and 17.86 million children in 33 districts of the Punjab province.

The anti-polio campaign will begin on 17 August in Balochistan and AJK, covering 2.1 million children in 25 districts of the former area.

Comments

comments