PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Sunday warned the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to refrain from overbilling, ARY News reported.

“The SSGC and the PESCO should refrain from overbilling. They should not create hurdles for the masses and the government,” Mehmood Khan said after people approached him to register their complaint against overbilling by the utility providers.

He said ignorance of the SSGC and PESCO created the issue of law and order. Both the organisations were accountable before the public and government, he maintained.

The KP chief minister directed both the utility providers to set their direction right. He said it was imperative to hold black sheeps accountable in both the organisations.

Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that the government was taking measures to ensure uninterrupted gas supply across the country.

Addressing a press conference, Ghulam Sarwar said that offshore drilling had been started in January and good news was expected by end of March. He said so far, 3500 meter deep drilling had been done out of 5,500 meters.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited friendly countries to seek foreign investment into the country. He said Saudi Arabia had expressed interest to invest more than 10 billion dollars into the country.

He said the current government took difficult decision of rationalizing the gas rates in order to take the gas companies out of loss.

